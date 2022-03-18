Bridge Advisory LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 5.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $32.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.