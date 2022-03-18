Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

