Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Up 4%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.67 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). 128,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 436,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.15).

The stock has a market cap of £274.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

