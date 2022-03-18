Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$230.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$249.23.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$150.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$145.72 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$207.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

