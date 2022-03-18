Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.46. 953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

