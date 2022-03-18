Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.46. 953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
