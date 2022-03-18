Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up approximately 3.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 961,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,942. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

