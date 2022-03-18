Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.