Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14.
About Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)
Further Reading
