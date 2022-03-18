boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 329.50 ($4.28).

BOO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th.

boohoo group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,408,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174,242. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

