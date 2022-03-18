Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $11,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.75 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.