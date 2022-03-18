Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDRBF. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bombardier during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Bombardier stock remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

