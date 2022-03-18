BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 1.3%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.69 and last traded at C$22.60. 320,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 238,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.73.

Get BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.