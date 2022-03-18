BMO Capital Markets Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.35.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

