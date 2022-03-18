BMO Capital Markets Increases Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,010,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

