Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 12,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 593,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $8,925,176.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,737 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $587,723,000. Brown University raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,703,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

