Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $8.56 on Friday, reaching $561.35. 3,553,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,924. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

