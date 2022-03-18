Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,882,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

