Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BDR opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

