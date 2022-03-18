Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $11.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLND. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.97.

NYSE:BLND opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,919,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

