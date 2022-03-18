BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 83,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,561. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $129,000.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

