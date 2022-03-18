BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

