BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
BJRI opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
