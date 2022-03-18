Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
BITGF opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.
Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.
