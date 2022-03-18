BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 66,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,682 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Earnings History for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

