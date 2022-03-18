BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Raised by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

