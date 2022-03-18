Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $110.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.29 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,894. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

