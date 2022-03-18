Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

BARC opened at GBX 171.72 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

