Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 52,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 888,574 shares.The stock last traded at $39.26 and had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 140.21, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

