Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.69 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $228.55. 1,430,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

