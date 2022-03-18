Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Triton International worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Triton International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Triton International by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Triton International news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,106 shares of company stock worth $1,582,779. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 458,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $70.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.