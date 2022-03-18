Benjamin Shaker Sells 79,457 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90.

Shares of AGL opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.49.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

