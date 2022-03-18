Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €76.67 ($84.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.