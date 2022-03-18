BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Cut to €66.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

