Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,854. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.