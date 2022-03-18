Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,780. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.