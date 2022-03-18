Barclays Trims Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Target Price to €16.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from €18.00 ($19.78) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nfon stock remained flat at $21.60 during midday trading on Friday.

NFON AG provides cloud private branch exchange (PBX) services in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain. It offers Cloudya, a cloud telephone system for business communication that provides telephone conference and automatic call forwarding services. The company offers premium solutions, such as Nconnect voice for IP communications; Ncontactcenter for multichannel communication processes through web browser; Nhospitality, a cloud communications service; Neorecording software, a cloud-based voice recording and analytics solution; Nvoice for Skype and Microsoft Team; and Nmonitoring Queues for performance monitoring and reporting call centers.

