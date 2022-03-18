Barclays Increases SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target to $73.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

