Barclays Boosts Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $52.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

WTRG opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,067 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

