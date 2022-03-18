Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €20.00 ($21.98) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($22.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.05.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

