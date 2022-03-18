Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 43,409 shares trading hands.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

