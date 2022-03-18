Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,366. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. Bandwidth has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $747.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

