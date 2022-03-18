Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given New €3.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BPM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.15.

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

