Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

