Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.