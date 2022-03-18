Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Trimmed by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 564,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

BLL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

