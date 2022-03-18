Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 61,606 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.59 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of 131.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

