AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AZZ were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZZ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 9.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of AZZ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

