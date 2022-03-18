AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 3,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,766. The company has a market cap of $68.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

