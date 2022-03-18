Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,500. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

