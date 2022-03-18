Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ASM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,500. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
