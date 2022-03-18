Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

