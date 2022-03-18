AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Announces GBX 0.70 Dividend

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJOT opened at GBX 113.37 ($1.47) on Friday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.29.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

